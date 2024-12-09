Published 17:50 IST, December 9th 2024
BREAKING: Seven, Including Four Students, Killed in Gujarat Road Accident
New Delhi: Seven people, including four college students, were killed in a tragic road accident in Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Monday, said police.
(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.)
Updated 17:50 IST, December 9th 2024