New Delhi: Tragedy struck the Kariapatti area of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu when an explosion rocked a stone quarry, leaving several feared dead. The harrowing incident was captured on CCTV, revealing the sheer force of the blast. Initial investigations suggest that the explosion originated from a storage room suspected to have stored explosives.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are working to clear debris and locate any potential unexploded materials, prioritizing safety amid the recovery efforts.

Reports indicate that residents had voiced concerns about the quarry's operations, citing safety hazards and previous accidents involving overloaded trucks. It's been noted that the quarry had been temporarily closed prior to the explosion.

Given the gravity of the situation and the longstanding grievances of the community, there are growing calls for the permanent closure of the quarry.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.