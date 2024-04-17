Advertisement

Mangaluru: At least 7 people were injured in Karnataka’ Mangaluru, after an under-construction bridge suddenly collapsed on Tuesday. The incident took place at Mallippady in Bantwal leading to a major chaos in the area. According to the police, on information, the local police along with other concerned authorities rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital. As per the police sources, three persons - one each from Nanjangud, Gadag and Puttur were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Puttur. While, three other people, who hails from Kolkata, have been admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

According to the police, during the preliminary investigation, it was found that the collapse of the bridge occurred during the construction phase over a significant trench passing through Mallippady.

During the incident, several labourers were engaged in slab work using double centering methods at the site and sustained injuries.

It is being said that the displacement of the bottom centering rod, caused by pouring concrete mix from above, led to the collapse of the upper section of the under-construction bridge, report suggested.

Moreover, the absence of supervisors at the construction is being considered as one of the major reasons for the mishap.

Further details regarding the incident are being awaited.



