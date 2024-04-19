Updated April 19th, 2024 at 20:12 IST
BREAKING: Several Feared Missing as Boat Overturns in Mahanadi River in Odisha's Jharsuguda
BREAKING: Several people feared missing as a boat overturned in the Mahanadi River of Odisha's Jharsuguda on Friday. Search and rescue operation underway.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jharsuguda: Several people feared missing as a boat overturned in the Mahanadi River of Odisha's Jharsuguda on Friday. According to the reports, the incident took place on Friday evening leading to a major chaotic situation. On information, the local police along with team of boat club, deep divers and other concerned district authorities rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Efforts are being made to search the missing people after the incident. District Magistrate of Odisha's Jharsuguda, Aboli Sunil Naravane said, "I am mobilising all resources."
Further details about the incident is being awaited.
(This is a developing story)
Advertisement
Published April 19th, 2024 at 19:38 IST