Jharsuguda: Several people feared missing as a boat overturned in the Mahanadi River of Odisha's Jharsuguda on Friday. According to the reports, the incident took place on Friday evening leading to a major chaotic situation. On information, the local police along with team of boat club, deep divers and other concerned district authorities rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Efforts are being made to search the missing people after the incident. District Magistrate of Odisha's Jharsuguda, Aboli Sunil Naravane said, "I am mobilising all resources."

#WATCH | Jharsuguda, Odisha: Several feared missing as boat overturns in Mahanadi River. Search and rescue operation in progress. pic.twitter.com/ah8TX94PrB — ANI (@ANI)

Further details about the incident is being awaited.

(This is a developing story)