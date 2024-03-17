Advertisement

Stampede at Mathura's Radha Rani Temple: The pre-Holi celebration at the Radha Rani temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday turned out to be a disaster after a stampede broke out at the temple, where hundreds of devotees were gathered to celebrate the pre-Holi event. Over a dozen people including women and children got injured after the stampede occurred at the temple. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the reports, during the incident, over half a dozen devotees fell unconscious, while others sustained some severe injuries. As per reports condition of 3 injured is critical, who are being treated at the hospital.

Incident took place during the Laddoo Holi celebration at Radha Rani Temple

It is being said that the stampede occurred during ‘Laddoo Holi’ celebrations at the Shreeji temple at around 1.20 pm, where a large number of devotees had gathered in the temple premises to celebrate the event.

A video was also recorded and shared by a devotee present at the temple, which later went viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that people are falling and climbing over others at the over-crowded temple’s compound. It can also be seen that the devotees are struggling to get out of the crowd.

A few people somehow managed to climb over others and escaped the stampede by jumping the walls of the temple, said sources.

Following the incident, the police teams deployed at the temple, swung into action and efforts were made to control the crowd.

Along with the local police and district administration, a team of doctors also reached the temple and efforts were made to assist the victims in need at the spot.

