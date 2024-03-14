×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped | VIDEO

A phone call was received at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house in Shahdara around 5:30 am; efforts are underway to douse the fire

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Delhi Shahdara Fire
A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area in the early hours of Thursday morning | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shahdara Fire Incident: A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area in the early hours of Thursday morning. Fire brigade and police are present at the spot. Police have informed that efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Commenting on the matter, a local resident, Shankar Lal, says, "The cars caught fire in the circuit room in the underground parking. There were some children and adults there. They are feared dead. Only the hospital can clear the details.”

Commenting on the incident, DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary said, “We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approx 5:30am. Accordingly, local police, fire brigade, ambulance and PCR Vans rushed to the spot. 9 people were rescued and were sent to hospital.”

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amit Shah slams AAP-Cong Alliance

Amit Shah Hails CAA

a minute ago
Nikkei

Nikkei slips

2 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe

PSG beats Nice 3-1

3 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho

Dortmund win over PSV

5 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

6 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Savarkar Movie

8 minutes ago
Netherlands

Wilders Abandons PM Bid

8 minutes ago
Farmers Protest

Farmers protest

8 minutes ago
Atletico Madrid

Atletico beats Inter

8 minutes ago
Emma Navarro

Navarro beats Sabalenka

10 minutes ago
Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries

12 minutes ago
PM Modi

Leaders Hail PM

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Brahim Diaz

Díaz selected for Morocco

13 minutes ago
Rajiv Kumar

EC Ready For J&K Polls

15 minutes ago
Boeing

Europe aviation regulator

17 minutes ago
Luis Suárez

Messi, Suárez lead way

17 minutes ago
Travel hotspots of Asia

Asian Tourist Spots

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News10 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo