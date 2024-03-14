Updated March 14th, 2024 at 08:19 IST
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped | VIDEO
A phone call was received at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house in Shahdara around 5:30 am; efforts are underway to douse the fire
Shahdara Fire Incident: A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area in the early hours of Thursday morning. Fire brigade and police are present at the spot. Police have informed that efforts to douse the fire are underway.
Commenting on the matter, a local resident, Shankar Lal, says, "The cars caught fire in the circuit room in the underground parking. There were some children and adults there. They are feared dead. Only the hospital can clear the details.”
Commenting on the incident, DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary said, “We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approx 5:30am. Accordingly, local police, fire brigade, ambulance and PCR Vans rushed to the spot. 9 people were rescued and were sent to hospital.”
Further details awaited.
Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:15 IST
