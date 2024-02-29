Advertisement

BREAKING: Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested in Sandeshkhali Case.

In a sensational update in the Sandeshkhali case, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested by the West Bengal Police from the Minakhan area in the North 24 Parganas district. The prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case has been taken to the Basirhat Court, according to Aminul Islam Khan, SDPO of Minakhan.

Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested after 50 days of being on the run. The arrest comes a day after the High Court cleared his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sheikh Shahjahan is not only the main accused in the sexual harassment cases of Sandeshkhali but also wanted in land grabbing and extortion.