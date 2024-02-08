Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday morning conducted raids at 32 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Punjab in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

The searches were taken out to arrest more suspects who are allegedly involved in activities of terrorists and gangsters.

In Haryana, the NIA officials raided premises linked to associates of Lawrence Bishnoi. A team of probe agency knocked in Sonipat district to interrogate family members of Ankit Sersa and Priyavrat Fauji, the main accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and sharp shooters of the Bishnoi gang.

This is breaking story. More details to follow.