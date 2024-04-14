Advertisement

Breaking: A stone attack during a bus yatra in Vijayawada injured Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, even as he was greeting people. The CM got an injury to his head on his left eyebrow and was provided primary treatment by a doctor. The CM has been taken to Vijayawada Government Hospital, following the doctor's advice. MLA Vellampalli, who was next to CM Jagan, also sustained an injury in his left eye. The attack happened near the Vivekananda School Centre in Singhnagar, Vijayawada during the ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a message on X for the speedy recovery of YS Reddy. The PM said, "I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also posted on X about the attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "I condemn the stone-throwing on Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh CM Thiru @ysjagan . Political differences should never escalate to violence. Let's uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process. Wishing him a quick recovery," he said.

KTR, working president of BRS, posted on X, "Glad you are Safe. Take care @ysjagan Anna Strongly condemn the attack on AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy Garu. Violence has no place in democracy and I hope strict preventive measures are put in place by ECI."

A YSRCP statement earlier said CM Jagan will continue with his bus journey after receiving first aid.

This is a developing story.