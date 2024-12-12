Tukde Tukde Gang Oppose Sabarmati Truth, Pelt Stones to Stop Movie Screening | LIVE

New Delhi: Tensions flared at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday as stones were pelted during the screening of The Sabarmati Report, a film which claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony. The screening event, organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was held at the badminton court of Sabarmati Dhaba within the university campus.

The ABVP alleged that left-wing students were behind the disruption, accusing them of attempting to derail their programs. In addition to the violence, posters promoting the film were reportedly torn down on the JNU campus, further inflaming the situation.

Speaking to Republic, JNU student and ABVP president Rajeswar said, "The ruckus and stone pelting during the screening were caused by left-wing students. Minor injuries were reported among students present. Despite the disruption, the screening, which began around 5:30 PM, had a turnout of at least 1,500 people."



ABVP Issues Statement, Calls it An Assault On Fundamental Freedoms

Issuing a statement, the ABVP said that stones were pelted at the peaceful audience by unidentified miscreants, putting the lives of hundreds of students and attendees at grave risk.

"The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), JNU, strongly condemns the cowardly and reprehensible attack that took place during the screening of The Sabarmati Report at Sabarmati Dhaba, JNU. Stones were pelted at the peaceful audience by unidentified miscreants, putting the lives of hundreds of students and attendees at grave risk. This barbaric act is not just an attack on a group of individuals but an assault on freedom of expression, dialogue, and democratic values that this university is known for.

The screening of The Sabarmati Report was a step towards unveiling the truth and igniting a discussion on topics deliberately silenced by the so-called intellectual elite of our country. However, this incident demonstrates the intolerance and insecurity of certain anti-Bharat, anti-Hindu forces within our campus who fear the resurgence of dharma, righteousness, and truth.

Such elements thrive on deceit, propaganda, and a twisted narrative that seeks to dismantle the cultural and spiritual fabric of our nation. They cannot tolerate any voice that challenges their agenda or exposes their lies. These are the same forces that openly support divisive ideologies, glorify anti-national slogans, and oppose any initiative aimed at strengthening Bharat’s cultural identity.

ABVP JNU assures everyone that we will continue to organize events that inspire thought, debate, and action for a united and prosperous Bharat. Together, we will defeat these anti-national, anti-dharmic, and breaking-India forces.

Bharat Mata Ki Jai

Vande Mataram

ABVP JNU"

‘Same People Who Wanted to Hold Screening of BBC documentary’

Commenting on the incident, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla remarked, “On the name of The Sabarmati Report, rioters and stone pelters of the Congress ecosystem showed intolerance. Normally, those who speak about the freedom of speech tore the posters of The Sabarmati Report. This is hypocrisy. These are the same people who wanted to hold the screening of the BBC documentary.”

The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report, Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and also starring Rashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony. The film has been produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’ along with several members of his Cabinet besides MPs from the ruling alliance at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament library building. PM Modi was joined by Union ministers Amit Shah , Rajnath Singh , Nitin Gadkari and Jitan Ram Manjhi, a BJP ally, among others.

PM Modi Commends Makers of The Sabarmati Report

In a post on X after watching the film, PM Modi commended the makers of the film for their effort.