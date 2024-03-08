×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

'Powerful testament to Our Nari Shakti', Says PM Modi After Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murty's presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', said PM Modi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
President Droupadi Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha
President Droupadi Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Philanthropist and Murty Trust chairperson Sudha Murty was on Friday nominated to Rajya Sabha. Lauding her contribution in diverse fields, PM Modi announced on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring.” 

“Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure”, the PM tweeted. 

Sudha Murty, the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is indeed a notable figure in various domains. Born on August 19, 1950, in Shiggaon, Karnataka, she has made significant contributions to literature, technology, and philanthropy.

Initially, Sudha Murty pursued a career in computer science and engineering. Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first female engineer hired at Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (Telco).

In addition to her technical pursuits, Sudha Murty is a prolific writer, with works spanning across Kannada and English literature. She has authored novels, technical books, and travelogues, showcasing her diverse range of interests and talents.

Murty's philanthropic endeavours are extensive and impactful. She serves as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, through which she has addressed various societal issues such as poverty, healthcare, and sanitation. The foundation has undertaken numerous projects, including the construction of homes in flood-affected regions, the establishment of libraries in schools, and funding for the development of public sanitation facilities.

Beyond her contributions in India, Sudha Murty's influence has reached international shores. Notably, she founded the Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University, aimed at preserving and promoting classical Indian literature.
 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

