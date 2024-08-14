sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:22 IST, August 14th 2024

BREAKING: SC Allows Mineral-Rich States to Collect Past Royalty Dues From Mining Companies

The court ordered that states can impose levies with effect from April 1, 2005 and the payments will be staggered in 12 years.

Coal mining
The Supreme Court today allowed mining-rich states to collect past dues on royalties from mining companies. | Image: Pixabay
