Published 11:22 IST, August 14th 2024
BREAKING: SC Allows Mineral-Rich States to Collect Past Royalty Dues From Mining Companies
The court ordered that states can impose levies with effect from April 1, 2005 and the payments will be staggered in 12 years.
The Supreme Court today allowed mining-rich states to collect past dues on royalties from mining companies. | Image: Pixabay
11:12 IST, August 14th 2024