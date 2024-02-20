Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:34 IST
BREAKING: Supreme Court Declares AAP Councillor Kuldeep Kumar as Mayor of Chandigarh
#BREAKING #SupremeCourt declares AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar as the Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, sets aside the election of BJP candidate as declared by Presiding Officer Anil Masih.
Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:34 IST
