New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday, March 18, denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain in connection with the money laundering case.

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal asked Jain, who is currently out on interim bail, to ‘surrender forthwith.’

The Supreme Court rejected the oral request by Jain's counsel to allow him to surrender in a week.

This comes as on January 17, the top court had reserved its verdict on his regular bail plea.

However, the court had granted interim bail to Jain on May 26, 2023, on medical grounds which was extended from time to time.

Jain has moved the Supreme Court challenging the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

It had arrested Jain based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from PTI)