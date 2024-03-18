Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday, March 18, denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain in connection with the money laundering case.

The bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Jain. He said, “Satyendra Jain has to surrender forthwith.”

Advertisement

(This is a developing story)