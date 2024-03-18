Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:47 IST
Supreme Court Denies Bail to AAP Leader Satyendra Jain in Money Laundering Case
The Supreme Court denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain concerning the money laundering case.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Supreme Court Denies Bail to AAP Leader Satyendra Jain in Money Laundering Case | Image:PTI/File
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday, March 18, denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain in connection with the money laundering case.
The bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi dismissed the bail plea of AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Jain. He said, “Satyendra Jain has to surrender forthwith.”
Advertisement
(This is a developing story)
Advertisement
Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:43 IST