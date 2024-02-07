English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

BREAKING: Surrendered Terrorist Bashir Ahmad Detained Near Vital Installation in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday evening apprehended a surrendered terrorist, Bashir Ahmad, from the warehouse area of Jammu. The arrest occurred after he was observed moving suspiciously in the vicinity of key army installations. Bashir Ahmad was found in possession of a mobile phone and two SIM cards. Investigations into the matter are currently underway to ascertain the motives and potential threats associated with his presence near the vital installation in Jammu.

Bashir Ahmad is originally from the Rajouri district of Jammu (a resident of house No. 168, village Ghambir Brahmana) and was roaming in the warehouse area when he was detained by the intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir police.

He has been and is identified as a surrendered terrorist and Over Ground Worker (OGW). Currently residing in Lane No. 5 behind Makka Masjid, Bathindi, police has recovered a mobile phone and SIM cards from his possession.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

