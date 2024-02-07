Advertisement

New Delhi: The suspension of all the 11 Rajya Sabha MPs who were referred to the privilege committee will be revoked, ahead of the budget session scheduled to start tomorrow, January 31.

A record number of 146 MPs were suspended last month during the Winter Session of Parliament as the Opposition demanded a statement from the Union Home Minister over the security breach in the Lok Sabha where two men brought smoke bombs and let them off during house proceedings.

Advertisement

Of the 146, 132 MPs were suspended for the remainder of the session. So their suspension was revoked when the session concluded in December. For the remaining 14 MPs - 11 from Rajya Sabha and 3 from Lok Sabha -the case was transferred to the privileges committees of both the Houses.

While the Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha lifted the suspension of 3 Lok Sabha MPs on January 12, suspension of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs will be revoked ahead of the budget session.

Advertisement