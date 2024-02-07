Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

BREAKING: Suspension of All 11 Rajya Sabha MPs To Be Revoked Ahead of Budget Session

The suspension of all the 11 Rajya Sabha MPs who were referred to the privilege committee will be revoked, ahead of the budget session scheduled to start tomorr

Ronit Singh
Parliament Session
Suspension of All 11 Rajya Sabha MPs To Be Revoked Ahead of Budget Session | Image:Sansad TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The suspension of all the 11 Rajya Sabha MPs who were referred to the privilege committee will be revoked, ahead of the budget session scheduled to start tomorrow, January 31. 

A record number of 146 MPs were suspended last month during the Winter Session of Parliament as the Opposition demanded a statement from the Union Home Minister over the security breach in the Lok Sabha where two men brought smoke bombs and let them off during house proceedings.

Of the 146, 132 MPs were suspended for the remainder of the session. So their suspension was revoked when the session concluded in December. For the remaining 14 MPs - 11 from Rajya Sabha and 3 from Lok Sabha -the case was transferred to the privileges committees of both the Houses.

While the Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha lifted the suspension of 3 Lok Sabha MPs on January 12, suspension of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs will be revoked ahead of the budget session. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

