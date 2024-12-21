Tamil Nadu Horror: Headless Body of a Man Found Near a Water Body in Tenkasi District

Alwarkurichi: A 45-year-old man's headless body was found in this town in Tenkasi district, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Irudayaraj and said his body was found dead near a water body in which he had a fishing lease. He was allegedly killed by unidentified members and the severed head was also lying nearby, police added.

Citing preliminary investigation, police said a property dispute could have led to the murder.