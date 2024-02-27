Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

BREAKING | Tejashwi Yadav's Convoy Vehicle Meets With Accident During Jan Vishwas Yatra, One Killed

In the unfortunate accident, the driver died on the spot, while more than 10 people have suffered injures including the security personnel.

Apoorva Shukla
Tejashwi Yadav Jan Vishwas Yatra
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | Image:X@yadavtejashwi
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Tejashwi Yadav's Convoy Accident: One of the vehicle, part of the convoy of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, met with an accident in Purnia, Bihar on Tuesday, February 27, during the ongoing Jan Vishwas Yatra. In the unfortunate accident, the driver died on the spot, while more than 10 people have suffered injures including the security personnel. 

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav embarked on a whirlwind tour of Bihar last week, during which he is likely to cover all 38 districts of the state within a span of 11 days. 

Notably, the tenure of the state assembly comes to an end towards the end of 2025. In the 243-strong House, JD(U) has only 45 members.

 

(This is a breaking copy) 
 

 

 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

