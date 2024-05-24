Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, Arati Arvind Yadav, the son of Shadnagar BJP leader Arati Krishna Yadav from Telangana, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sydney, Australia.

Reports indicate that Arvind had settled in Sydney a decade ago. The details surrounding his death remain unclear as investigations continue.

Arvind, a resident of Dermont Street in Hassall Grove, Sydney, Australia, left his home on Monday, May 20, and did not return. His car was later discovered some distance from the sea, and his body was found in the water. DNA analysis confirmed that the remains belonged to Arvind.

Arvind had booked flight tickets to return home with his pregnant wife on the day he disappeared. He had told his wife that he would visit a carwash.

The Sydney police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his mysterious death.

