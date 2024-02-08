Updated February 7th, 2024 at 15:27 IST
Breaking: Telangana Govt to Set Up Help Desk For Youth Living in US
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated, “My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the USA.
New Delhi: In response to the recent attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student hailing from Hyderabad who was assaulted in Chicago, United States, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed deep concern and pledged support for overseas youth, especially students. CM Revanth Reddy took to Twitter to announce plans for setting up a dedicated help desk to cater to the needs of Telangana youth residing abroad, particularly students. In his tweet, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated, “My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met.”
This move aims to provide immediate assistance and support to Telangana youth facing any challenges while living abroad, ranging from legal issues to healthcare concerns. The dedicated help desk will serve as a central point of contact for students and other residents, offering guidance, resources, and aid whenever necessary.
This is a developing story, more details awaited…
Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:27 IST
