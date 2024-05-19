According to sources, the victim has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad from the Hir Pora village in Shopian. | Image:Republic Digital

Jammu: Terrorists on late Saturday evening shot dead a former sarpanch in the Shopian region of South Kashmir, Republic has learnt.

According to sources, the victim has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad from the Hir Pora village in Shopian. He was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to injuries.

#Terrorist fired upon a person Aijaz Ahmad at Heerpora, #Shopian. Injured evacuated. Area cordoned off. Further details to follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice)

The latest attack comes in less than an hour after another terror attack was reported on tourists in south Kashmir's Anantnag, ahead of the fifth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Banned terror outfit TRF has claimed responsibility for both the attacks in South Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag, sources said.

Strongly condemning the killing of the ex-Sarpanch in Heerpora, Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah meanwhile said, “Aijaz Ahmad was a brave soldier of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP firmly stands with the family of Aijaz Ahmad, who lost his life in this terror attack".

Security forces have launched a massive cordon and search operation near the attack sites.