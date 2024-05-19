Advertisement

Breaking: Terrorists opened fire on a tourist couple in south Kashmir's Anantnag this evening. Both the tourists are stable now after being treated at the hospital for their injuries. However, the man has suffered severe injuries, as per reports. Terrorists used a pistol to carry out an attack on tourists staying in tented accommodations near Yanar Pahalgam in South Kashmir. There was another attack in Shopian today, where two people were critical in hospital, out of which one has succumbed to his injuries.

Banned terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for both attacks in south Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag.

The Kashmir Zone Police posted on X about the Anantnag attack, saying, “#Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, #Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice .”

About the second attack in Shopian, the police handle tweeted, “#Terrorist fired upon a person Aijaz Ahmad at Heerpora, #Shopian. Injured evacuated. Area cordoned off. Further details to follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti posted on X after the two attacks, saying, “While we condemn the attack in Pahalgam today that resulted in injuries to two tourists followed by another attack on a sarpanch in Hurpora, Shopian - the timing of these attacks given that the South election was delayed without any reason is a cause of concern. Especially keeping in mind normalcy claims touted by GOI.”

This is a developing story.