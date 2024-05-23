Advertisement

Bengaluru: Three hotels in Bengaluru, including the well-known Oterra Hotel in Electronic City, received bomb threat emails. The threat mails were sent around 2 AM, prompting immediate action from hotel staff, who discovered the threats while checking their morning emails.

Upon discovering the threats, the concerned staff promptly notified local authorities, leading to a swift response from law enforcement. The police deployed extensively and called in the bomb squad to investigate the Oterra Hotel premises thoroughly.

The bomb disposal squad is at the site and an extensive search is underway.

This is a developing story….