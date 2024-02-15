English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

BREAKING: TMC Leader Mukul Roy Summoned By ED in Alchemist Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued a summon to TMC Leader Mukul Roy in connection with the money laundering probe in Alchemist case.

Ronit Singh
BREAKING: TMC Leader Mukul Roy Summoned By ED in Alchemist Case | Image:ANI
BREAKING: TMC Leader Mukul Roy Summoned By ED in Alchemist Case | Image:ANI
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued a summon to TMC Leader Mukul Roy in connection with its money laundering probe in the Alchemist case. 

Mukul Roy, who returned to the Trinamool in 2021 after jumping side to the BJP ahead of state polls, is suffering health issues, claimed reports. 

Kolkata court had issued an arrest warrant against TMC Leader Mukul Roy in connection with a cash recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in the Burrabazar area in 2018.

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Kolkata, issued the warrant against Roy on a prayer by the Burrabazar police station, alleging non-cooperation on his part in the investigation into the case.

Investigating officers had served Roy with a notice earlier in 2019 to appear at the police station for interrogation in connection with the recovery, as informed by his lawyer.

A petition by the TMC leader challenging the notice was already pending before the Delhi High Court.

As such, the warrant was issued despite the pendency of the petition mentioned before a bench of the Delhi High Court, and it was likely to be taken up by an appropriate bench later. 

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

