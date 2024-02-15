Bengali Actor, TMC MP Dev Adhikari Summoned By ED In Cattle Smuggling Case

Advertisement

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued a summon to actor-turned-politician Deepak Adhikari, known by his stage name Dev, in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe in the alleged cattle smuggling case.

Earlier, the CBI had first arrested TMC heavyweight Anubrata in the cattle smuggling case in August last year. He was arrested by the ED on November 17 in a money-laundering case linked to the cattle smuggling case.

Anubrata Mondal, president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) unit in Birbhum district, was the prime suspect in the cattle smuggling case that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing.

Sources claimed that the alleged cattle smuggling racket was carried by several groups in Bengal along the international border of Bangladesh. The Customs and Border Security Force (BSF) officers also used to get a huge amount of money from the smugglers, said sources, adding that Raghunathgunj and Suti police stations in the area are also on the radar of probe agency.

The system was mastered by Enamul Haque. After Haque’s arrest, the scope of cattle smuggling in the area reduced considerably, said sources.

The ED probe suspects that the accused mentioned in the case used proceeds from cattle smuggling to buy several properties.

