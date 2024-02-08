Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal Police apprehended Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami, also known as Kishore, with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, as placed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), given his inclusion in their Most Wanted list.

The arrest occurred on Thursday night in Purulia district, near the Jharkhand border. A senior police official shared insights, stating, "We had information about his movement near a jungle near the Jharkhand border and initiated a raid. Finally, we arrested him from the jungle near Chowniya."

Advertisement

During the operation, law enforcement recovered a 9mm pistol, a few documents, and encountered a few rounds of gunfire.