Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:21 IST
BREAKING: Top Maoist Leader on NIA's Most-Wanted List, Sabyasachi Goswami, Arrested by WB Police
West Bengal Police apprehended Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishore, top Maoist leader on NIA's most-wanted list with a Rs. 10 lakh reward.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kolkata: West Bengal Police apprehended Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami, also known as Kishore, with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, as placed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), given his inclusion in their Most Wanted list.
The arrest occurred on Thursday night in Purulia district, near the Jharkhand border. A senior police official shared insights, stating, "We had information about his movement near a jungle near the Jharkhand border and initiated a raid. Finally, we arrested him from the jungle near Chowniya."
Advertisement
During the operation, law enforcement recovered a 9mm pistol, a few documents, and encountered a few rounds of gunfire.
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:15 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.