Published 06:57 IST, November 19th 2024
Top Naxal Commander Vikram Gowda Shot Dead in Encounter in Karnataka's Udupi
Vikram Gowda, top Naxal commander has been killed in an encounter during an anti-Naxal operation in Karnataka.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Naxalite Vikram Gowda Killed | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
06:46 IST, November 19th 2024