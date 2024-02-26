English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

BREAKING: Toy Train Derailed Near Ooty Railway Station

The mishap took place after the train hit a buffalo on the railway tracks.

Digital Desk
Toy Train Derailed
Toy Train Derailed | Image:X
New Delhi: A Toy Train coming from Mettupalayam, derailed near Ooty railway station on Monday. The mishap took place after the train hit a buffalo on the railway tracks. Railway officials are conducting an investigation at the spot where the train coaches derailed. 

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

