Published 15:47 IST, July 2nd 2024

BREAKING: Tripura Government Bans 3 Wheeler Vehicle Registration in Agartala

The Tripura government has decided to impose a ban on registration of all types of three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) from July 10.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Pexels
