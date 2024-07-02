Published 15:47 IST, July 2nd 2024
BREAKING: Tripura Government Bans 3 Wheeler Vehicle Registration in Agartala
The Tripura government has decided to impose a ban on registration of all types of three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) from July 10.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BREAKING: Tripura Government Bans 3 Wheeler Vehicle Registration in Agartala | Image: Pexels
15:47 IST, July 2nd 2024