Published 21:26 IST, July 23rd 2024

Twin Encounters Break Out in Kashmir's Kupwara And Poonch, 1 Soldier Martyrs

Twin encounters broke out in Kashmir's Kupwara and Poonch between the joint armed forces and terrorists causing fatal injuries to a soldier in Poonch.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Encounter Breaks Out in J-K's Doda District
Twin encounters broke out in Kashmir's Kupwara and Poonch, 1 soldier martyred | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
19:56 IST, July 23rd 2024