Published 21:26 IST, July 23rd 2024
Twin Encounters Break Out in Kashmir's Kupwara And Poonch, 1 Soldier Martyrs
Twin encounters broke out in Kashmir's Kupwara and Poonch between the joint armed forces and terrorists causing fatal injuries to a soldier in Poonch.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Twin encounters broke out in Kashmir's Kupwara and Poonch, 1 soldier martyred | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:56 IST, July 23rd 2024