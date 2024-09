Published 14:42 IST, September 26th 2024

Uddhav Thackeray's Close Aide Sanjay Raut Gets 15 Days' Jail in Defamation Case By BJP Leader's Wife

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray has been convicted in a defamation case and has been sentenced to 15 days in jail.