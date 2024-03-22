BREAKING: 1 Dead, Several Trapped as Part of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar’s Supaul

Advertisement

Patna: One person was killed whereas seven others were injured after a part of an under construction bridge collapsed in Supaul in Bihar in the early hours of Friday. Several people are feared trapped under the debris.

#WATCH | Supaul, Bihar: A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. pic.twitter.com/NNVR5aQ5IZ — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

According to sources, the construction work was being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. The collapse incident took place during the construction process. The girders were being fixed on the pillars just when they feel down between three pillars. The 1200-crore bridge is being constructed by Gammon Translate Company under the supervision of NHAI on the Kosi river. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

