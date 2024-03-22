×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 09:29 IST

BREAKING: 1 Dead, Several Trapped as Part of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar’s Supaul

Supaul Bridge Collapse: Several people are feared trapped under the debris.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar
Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar's Supaul | Image:ANI
Patna: One person was killed whereas seven others were injured after a part of an under construction bridge collapsed in Supaul in Bihar in the early hours of Friday. Several people are feared trapped under the debris. 

According to sources, the construction work was being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. The collapse incident took place during the construction process. The girders were being fixed on the pillars just when they feel down between three pillars. The 1200-crore bridge is being constructed by Gammon Translate Company under the supervision of NHAI on the Kosi river. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 09:04 IST

