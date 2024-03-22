1 Dead, 9 Injured as Part of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar’s Supaul

Advertisement

Patna: One person was killed whereas nine others were injured after a part of an under construction bridge collapsed in Supaul in Bihar in the early hours of Friday. 10 people were feared trapped under the debris.

#WATCH | Supaul, Bihar: A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. pic.twitter.com/NNVR5aQ5IZ — ANI (@ANI)

According to sources, the construction work on the the 10.2-km bridge was being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). News agency PTI citing NHAI Regional Officer YB Singh reported that 10 labourers were trapped under the debris after the accident. The bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. The collapse incident took place during the construction process. The girders were being fixed on the pillars just when they feel down between three pillars. The 1200-crore bridge is being constructed by Gammon Translate Company under the supervision of NHAI on the Kosi river. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

"Unfortunately, one person died on the way to the hospital, and the other nine were rescued with minor injuries. They are out of danger now," he said.

"Adequate compensation for the deceased as well as injured victims is being arranged. Experts have been briefed and asked to assess the reason for the accident and suggest necessary remedial measures. Senior NHAI officers have rushed to the site to take immediate action on the matter," he added.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, who holds the Road Construction portfolio, said that an inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. It is a very tragic incident and the government will ensure that the families of the victims get adequate compensation, he said.

Sinha said he was in constant touch with the NHAI as well as the district administration. District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar along with said senior officers of the administration were at the spot.

(With PTI inputs)

