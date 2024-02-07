Under Construction Flyover Collapses in Chennai, Video Emerges

Advertisement

Chennai: An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai on Thursday. The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai. The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/8Y2K8BPnAj — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

News agency ANI has tweeted a video, showing a significant portion of the structure lying on the ground. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as nobody was beneath the rubble.

The immediate cause of the flyover collapse is yet to be ascertained.