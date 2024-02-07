Updated January 18th, 2024 at 20:36 IST
Under Construction Flyover Collapses in Chennai, Video Emerges
The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Under construction flyover collapses in Chennai | Image:X
Advertisement
Chennai: An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai on Thursday. The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area.
News agency ANI has tweeted a video, showing a significant portion of the structure lying on the ground. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as nobody was beneath the rubble.
The immediate cause of the flyover collapse is yet to be ascertained.
Advertisement
Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:04 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.