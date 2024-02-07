Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Under Construction Flyover Collapses in Chennai, Video Emerges

The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area.

Digital Desk
Chennai: An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai on Thursday. The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area. 

News agency ANI has tweeted a video, showing a significant portion of the structure lying on the ground. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as nobody was beneath the rubble. 

The immediate cause of the flyover collapse is yet to be ascertained.  

Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

