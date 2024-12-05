BREAKING - Unnao Rape Case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar Granted Interim Bail by Delhi HC for 2 Weeks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday, December 5, granted two-week interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with 2017 Unnao Rape Case. The interim bail to Sengar, expelled BJP leader, was given on medical grounds. Sengar is serving life term for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

A bench led by Justice Prathiba M Singh suspended the sentence for the time being and ordered that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS-Delhi for his medical evaluation and must remain in the capital once discharged.

"Considering the history of the case as also the medical condition of the applicant, it is directed that the applicant will be released on interim bail for two weeks and he shall seek admission in AIIMS Delhi for a comprehensive medical evaluation," the bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, ruled.

Next Hearing on Dec 20

Further, the court sought a report from the medical board of AIIMS and listed the matter for next hearing on December 20.

"Granted interim bail for 2 weeks and to be admitted in AIIMS Delhi for reviewing his condition tomorrow for 3-4 days, AIIMS to ascertain if his condition can be treated in Delhi itself. If he is to be released from hospital then Sengar is to reside in a known location and won’t contact the survivor. Local CBI to be in touch with AIIMS to monitor his movement. Sengar to remain in touch with IO daily," the court ordered.

Sengar is also serving a 10-year jail term in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father. His plea for interim bail in that case is still pending before another bench of the high court. Sengar sought interim bail on the grounds that he was suffering from various ailments, like cataract, that required urgent attention.

The plea was opposed by the victim's lawyer as well as the CBI. Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the main Unnao rape case is pending in the high court.

He has sought quashing of the December 2019 judgement of the trial court which sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life. The girl was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and was fined Rs 10 lakh, in connection with the case of custodial death of the rape victim's father. The court had also awarded a 10-year jail term to Sengar's brother Atul Singh Sengar and five others.

The father of the rape victim was arrested at the behest of Sengar in a case under the Arms Act. He died in custody on April 9, 2018.

The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019. The Unnao rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar between June 11 and June 20, 2017, before being sold for Rs 60,000. Later, she was recovered at the Maakhi police station. The case took a controversial turn after a lorry without a number plate hit the car in which the victim was traveling, leaving the victim and her lawyer critically injured and her two aunts dead.

Later, in August 2019, the Supreme Court transferred the trial in four cases relating to the Unnao rape case to Delhi and ordered that the same be held on a day-to-day basis and completed within 45 days. Subsequently, Sengar was convicted in December 2019 for the rape of the minor victim as well as for the custodial death of the victim’s father. He was sentenced to life-imprisonment in the rape case and sent to jail for 10 years in the custodial death case.