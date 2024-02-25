A Special Task Force (STF) will probe into the paper leak of the now-cancelled police constable examination | Image: PTI

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested one person in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Paper Leak case. The STF on Saturday began an investigation into the paper leak case. Digital evidence related to the paper leak was collected by the STF.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Yadav, a resident of UP’s Ballia has been arrested for allegedly sending the answer key of the question paper to the candidates on WhatsApp.

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 following allegations of paper leak.

“The examination will be conducted with complete accuracy within 6 months,” said the CM. “Strictest action will be taken against those who play with the hard work of youth and the sanctity of examinations,” he added.

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared in the examination conducted on February 17 and 18 across the state.

As many as 244 people have been either arrested or detained by the police across Uttar Pradesh in the last three days for allegedly adopting or planning to adopt unfair means in the police constable recruitment exam.

According to a statement issued by the state police headquarters, these arrests or detentions were made from February 15 till 6 pm on February 18.

"The government has directed the recruitment board to register an FIR at the level where laxity has been committed and ensure further action. The government has decided to get the matter probed by the STF. Directions have also been issued to take the strictest action against the guilty persons and organisation," the Uttar Pradesh Home Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, a re-examination will be conducted within six months and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses will ferry candidates to the centres for free.