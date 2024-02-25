English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

UP Police Recruitment Exam: First Arrest Made In Paper Leak Case | Details Inside

The STF on Saturday began an investigation into the UP Police Recruitment Exam paper leak case and collected digital evidence

Srinwanti Das
A Special Task Force (STF) will probe into the paper leak of the now-cancelled police constable examination
A Special Task Force (STF) will probe into the paper leak of the now-cancelled police constable examination | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested one person in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Paper Leak case. The STF on Saturday began an investigation into the paper leak case. Digital evidence related to the paper leak was collected by the STF.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Yadav, a resident of UP’s Ballia has been arrested for allegedly sending the answer key of the question paper to the candidates on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 following allegations of paper leak.

“The examination will be conducted with complete accuracy within 6 months,” said the CM. “Strictest action will be taken against those who play with the hard work of youth and the sanctity of examinations,” he added.

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared in the examination conducted on February 17 and 18 across the state.

Advertisement

As many as 244 people have been either arrested or detained by the police across Uttar Pradesh in the last three days for allegedly adopting or planning to adopt unfair means in the police constable recruitment exam.

According to a statement issued by the state police headquarters, these arrests or detentions were made from February 15 till 6 pm on February 18.

Advertisement

"The government has directed the recruitment board to register an FIR at the level where laxity has been committed and ensure further action. The government has decided to get the matter probed by the STF. Directions have also been issued to take the strictest action against the guilty persons and organisation," the Uttar Pradesh Home Department said in a statement.

According to the statement, a re-examination will be conducted within six months and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses will ferry candidates to the centres for free.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

14 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

14 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

14 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

14 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

14 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rajasthan Teacher Suspended for Disrespecting Goddess Saraswati

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Major Explosion Rocks UP's Kaushambi, Many Feared Trapped

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. Dhruv Jurel’s 90 leads India’s fightback against England

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Performs Darshan And Pooja at Shri Byet Dwarkadhish Temple

    Videos24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo