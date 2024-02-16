Updated February 16th, 2024 at 14:33 IST
BREAKING: UP STF Recovers 4 Timer Bombs From Muzaffarnagar, Accused Held
In a massive breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) on Friday recovered four-timer bombs from the Muzaffarnagar area.
- India

Meerut: In a massive breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) on Friday recovered four-timer bombs from the Muzaffarnagar area and arrested one accused, claimed reports. The authorities are yet to submit any confirmation regarding the incident.
The reports further claimed that UP STF arrested the accused from the Kotwali area of the city with four timer bombs and launched an investigation. The authorities are currently interrogating the accused to dig deeper into the case, claimed reports.
This is breaking news. More details awaited.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 14:12 IST
