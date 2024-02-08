Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat's longest serving Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014, launched scathing attack on Congress, by claiming that UPA during their regime tried in many ways to standstill growth of Gujarat.

Replying to Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, he expressed his gratefulness in serving as Chief Minister of the state, especially for the longest period of time. He underlined his service and affirmed that he gained experience on governance during his tenure.

Advertisement

“In 10 years, UPA had tried harassing the state of Gujarat in many ways. The Congress party tried everything to stop Gujarat's growth. The UPA Ministers were even scared to meet me as they feared their picture with me going public," said PM Modi.

“UPA Ministers made sure that I don't get appointment with them to discuss growth prospects of Gujarat. Development of state are important for development of the nation," he added.