Breaking: Tourist Helicopter Enroute Gangotri Crashes in Uttarkashi, 5 Feared Dead

Uttarkashi Helicopter Crash: A tragic helicopter crash has been reported in the Gangani area of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Thursday morning, with at least five people feared dead and two being seriously injured. The incident occurred around 9 AM as the helicopter, reportedly belonging to a private company, was enroute to the holy town of Gangotri.

According to preliminary information, there were 5 to 6 passengers onboard. Local residents and police were the first to reach the crash site.

List of passengers onboard:

Rescue operations are currently underway, with police, army personnel, Disaster Management Teams, ambulance services, and district officials including the Tehsildar and BDO from Bhatwadi rushing to the scene. Gangotri MLA Suresh Singh Chauhan expressed deep condolences over the incident and has directed the District Magistrate of Uttarkashi to visit the site immediately.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and informed that SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work.