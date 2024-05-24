Advertisement

Ambala: In a tragic incident, at least 6 members of a family were killed and 10 others sustained injuries after a mini bus travelling to Jammu’s Vaishno Devi crashed into a truck on Delhi-Ambala National Highway on Friday. The incident took place on the national highway near Mohra Village early Friday morning.

After the incident, the local police along with other concerned district administration rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The victims of the accident were shifted to a nearby hospital, where 6 of them were declared dead. The deceased were members of one family.

Advertisement

Police have registered a case and initiated legal action

The other 10 injured persons are being treated at the hospital and a few of them are claimed to be critical.

Advertisement

According to the police sources, the victims were on their way from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr to Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra to pay obeisance.

During the preliminary inquiry, the victims stated that there were nearly 30 people in the vehicle and the accident happened after the traveller collided with a truck from behind. After the accident, the victims were rushed to different hospitals in Ambala and Kurukshetra.

Advertisement

A police official of the Parao Police station stated that all the victims were relatives and were on their way to Vaishno Devi shrine.

A case under relevant sections has been registered by the police in the case and the police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

