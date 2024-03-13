Advertisement

Greater Noida Dhaba Fire: A massive fire broke out at several dhabas near Gaur City 4 Murti roundabout in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida West, including Shere Punjab Dhaba. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control. The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. As of now, no no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a marker near Char Murti Chowk, #GreaterNoida West, UP. Fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited.





"We received information about a fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire services vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. 10 fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway...There are no casualties or injuries in the incident," says CFO Pradeep Kumar.

"We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire services vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. 10 fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway...There are no…

As per latest updates, the fire broke out due to short circuits in some of the dhabas located on the banks of Hindon river under Bisarkh police station area.

Uttar Pradesh | A massive fire breaks out in a few dhabas in Bisrakh Police station area of Greater Noida due to short circuit. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. Details awaited.



(Video Source: District Fire Officer)

Fire brigade officers are at the accident spot and trying to douse the fire with the help of eight fire brigade vehicles. Officials rushed to the spot as soon as information was received about the blaze.

More details are awaited.