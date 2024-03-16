Updated March 16th, 2024 at 08:34 IST
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Oil Godown in Hyderabad's Tolichowki | VIDEO Emerges
A massive fire broke out at an oil godown in Hyderabad's Tolichowki in Telangana
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Tolichowki Oil Godown Fire: A massive fire broke out at an oil godown in Hyderabad's Tolichowki in Telangana. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to bring the bellowing blaze and smoke under control. As of now the extent of damage and casualties are unclear. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
A fire broke out in an Oil Godown. The fire broke out around 8:30 pm last night. The fire was extinguished by 6:00 am today. Some 12 fire engines were used to fight the fire. It took around 10 hours to control the fire.
Advertisement
Hyderabad district Fire officer, Srinivas Reddy informed, “There are no casualties.”
People residing in nearby houses were asked to evacuate temporarily.
Advertisement
More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 16th, 2024 at 08:05 IST