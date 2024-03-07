Breaking: Fire Breaks Out in Noida's Gaur City 2, 16th Avenue

Advertisement

Noida Fire: A fire broke out in Greater Noida West's Gaur City 2 - 16th Avenue - C block, on Thursday morning. Thich smoke and bellowing flames were seen coming out of the balcony and windows of one of the flats. Residents were seen gathered in the garden area. Police was informed and efforts are underway to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police officials are at the spot to assess the situation. No casualties have been reported yet. However, several are feared to be trapped in the fire.

Fire in Greater Noida West's Gaur City 2 - 16th Avenue - C block#GreaterNoida #Fire #GaurCity pic.twitter.com/R4rzgQQhxn — Republic News Bytes (@RNewsBytes) March 7, 2024

More details awaited.