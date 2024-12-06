Will Ask CBI to Expedite Probe: Fadnavis on Sushant Singh Rajput Case

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he will urge the CBI to expedite the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on Friday, the newly sworn-in CM discussed various topics, including how Eknath Shinde was won over, the factors behind the Mahayuti's overwhelming election mandate, and the controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

WATCH | Devendra Fadnavis' First Mega Exclusive As Maharashtra CM

“Investigation is on in Disha Salian case and will ask CBI to expedite the probe,” said Fadnavis.

“Some cases were given late to CBI,” he added.

Planning for Mahayuti 2.0

Talking about his plan of action for his third term as Mahayuti 2.0 begins, Devendra Fadnavis says that his focus is on river-linking and that he has approved four big river-linking projects which will help in solving the drought-like situation in Maharashtra and help the farmers and the industries. Working on renewable energy will also be on cards for Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister further criticized the opposition’s election strategies, accusing them of leveraging religious platforms for political gain. “Using religious places for asking for votes was wrong,” he said. He further claimed that the opposition’s consolidation tactics had backfired. “People have woken up against this consolidation that is making life difficult. Every action has a reaction.”

Fadnavis pointed out how the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) polarized the campaign, while the BJP -led Mahayuti focused on development. “The Constitution asks the public to boycott BJP, but it was this anti-BJP stance that worked in Mahayuti’s favor,” he added.

Fadnavis highlighted women-centric policies designed to boost economic growth. “We have brought in women-supporting schemes that will take forward the overall economy,” he shared. He expressed pride in

Maharashtra’s growing economy, describing it as a state advancing steadily despite challenges.

The Chief Minister concluded by reiterating his vision for Maharashtra: a blend of tolerance, truth, and development. “Hindutva teaches you tolerance, but it also teaches you to stand firm when attacked. This is the spirit with which we will continue to lead Maharashtra forward.”