Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:00 IST

'Won't Allow': Govt Pulls Up Google Over Delisting of Apps

The tech giant earlier removed 10 Indian apps from its Play Store, including some well-known ones like BharatMatrimony, Jeevansathi, 99 Acres, Naukri.com.

Digital Desk
Google would be in competition with Apple, and Samsung in India
Google on Friday began removing some apps, including popular matrimony apps, from its Play Store in India over a dispute on service fee payments. | Image:Google
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The government has urged technology giant Google to a meeting next week regarding the apps delisted from the Play Store to resolve the dispute, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The tech giant on Friday began removing some apps, including popular matrimony apps, from its Play Store in India over a dispute on service fee payments.

The company said that 10 companies in the country, including "many well-known" had avoided paying fees despite heavily benefiting from the platform.

Though Google did not name the firms, but the search of Play Store on Android phones did not give results for matrimonial apps such as Shaadi, Matrimony.com, and Bharat Matrimony. Balaji Telefilms' Altt (formerly ALTBalaji), audio platform Kuku FM, dating service Quack Quack, Truly Madly also disappeared from the Play Store.

What is the Dispute About?

The whole dispute is over Google imposing a fee of 11 per cent to 26 per cent on in-app payments after anti-competition body CCI ordered scrapping of an earlier system of charging 15 per cent to 30 per cent.

The company went ahead to remove the apps for not paying the fee after the Supreme Court did not provide interim relief to companies behind these apps in their battle against the biggest search giant's platform fees.

Murugavel Janakiraman, Bharat Matrimony founder described the move as a "dark day" for the Internet in India. Meanwhile, Kuku FM Co-founder Vinod Kumar Meena said in a statement said that Google was behaving like a 'monopoly'.

Additonally, QuackQuack Founder Ravi Mittal said that the tech company would comply with rules to get back in the marketplace.

Google previously sent notices of Play Store violations to Matrimony.com, which runs the app BharatMatrimony, and Info Edge, which runs a similar app, Jeevansathi.

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said it had cleared all pending Google invoices promptly and was compliant with its policies.

"Indian companies will comply - for now. But what India needs is an App Store/ Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure - like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic," he said in a post on X tagging Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his office.

Google in a blog post said that 10 Indian companies had chosen for an extended period not to pay for the "immense value they receive on Google Play".

"For years, no court or regulator has denied Google Play's right to charge," it wrote, adding that the Supreme Court on February 9 also "refused to interfere" with its right to do so.

The company asserted that allowing a small group of developers to get differential treatment from the vast majority of developers who are paying their fair share creates an uneven playing field putting all other apps and games at a competitive disadvantage.

"After giving these developers more than three years to prepare, including three weeks after the Supreme Court's order, we are taking necessary steps to ensure our policies are applied consistently across the ecosystem, as we do for any form of policy violation globally," it said.

It went on to say that enforcement of the policy, when necessary, can include removal of non-compliant apps from Google Play. Google, however, added that existing users will be able to continue to access the apps without interruption and that it continues "to offer our support to help developers get into compliance".

(With PTI Inputs)
 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 13:37 IST

