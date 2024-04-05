Advertisement

New Delhi: In the wake of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s planned ‘Pashmina March’, the Ladakh administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the Leh district.

Section 144 Crpc imposed by District Magistrate Leh.

Violation of DM order shall invite punitive action under law.@ADGP_Ladakh @shrutiarora_IPS pic.twitter.com/NboS4IBmly — Leh Police (@LehPolice) April 5, 2024

Section 144 in Leh: List of Restrictions

No procession/rally/march etc. shall be taken out by anyone without the prior approval of the District Magistrate, Leh, in writing.

No one shall use the vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority.

No one shall make any statements, which has the potential to disturb communal harmony and public tranquility and may lead to law and order problems in the district.

All the persons shall ensure that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law

“Any violation of this order should invite punitive action under section 188 of the IPC”, the order stated.

Besides, an order has also been snapping internet connections in the Ladakh region.