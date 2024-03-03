Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Hyderabad DRI Officers Rescue 351 Baby Indian Tent Turtles From Cuttack | See PICS

3 individuals got a shipment of baby Gangetic turtles in West Bengal and drove a Tata Tiago through Cuttack to Karnataka so they could be sold on black market

351 Indian Tent Turtles Rescued From Cuttack
351 Indian Tent Turtles Rescued From Cuttack | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Based on particular intelligence gathered by the Hyderabad Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), 351 baby Indian Tent turtles were rescued from three individuals who were unlawfully trafficking them over state lines. 

Smuggled From West Bengal

Three individuals reportedly got a shipment of baby Gangetic turtles in West Bengal and drove a Tata Tiago through Cuttack to Karnataka so they could be sold on the black market. Early this morning, 351 baby Indian Tent turtles were saved when DRI authorities from Hyderabad stopped, searched, and detained three people from the aforementioned car near Manguli Toll Plaza, Cuttack.

Indian Tent Turtles Recued | Pic- X

DRI Rescue Operation

An X, a previous Twitter user, tweeted the news of the rescue. The caption states, "351 Indian Tent Turtles (Pangshura tentoria), were smuggling from West Bengal to Karnataka, acting on specific intelligence #DRI, #Hyderabad officers carried out surveillance near Manguli Toll Plaza, #Cuttack and identitied a Tata Tiago and recovered #TentTurtles from 3 persons." 

The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972's Schedule 1 lists the Indian Tent Turtle as a protected species. In an attempt to protect the environment, DRI officials has saved several Gangetic Turtle babies as far this fiscal year. The two biggest risks to these species are habitat degradation and illegal trade.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Viral

