Published 22:02 IST, November 18th 2024

Brick Falls on Girl's Head in Zakir Nagar, Hospitalised

A girl suffered injuries to her head when a brick fell on her from a construction site in the Zakir Nagar area of southeast Delhi on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Brick Falls on Girl's Head in Zakir Nagar, Hospitalised
Brick Falls on Girl's Head in Zakir Nagar, Hospitalised | Image: PTI
