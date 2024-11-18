Published 22:02 IST, November 18th 2024
Brick Falls on Girl's Head in Zakir Nagar, Hospitalised
A girl suffered injuries to her head when a brick fell on her from a construction site in the Zakir Nagar area of southeast Delhi on Monday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Brick Falls on Girl's Head in Zakir Nagar, Hospitalised | Image: PTI
