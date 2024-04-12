×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Broken Desks, Sad State of Schools: Delhi HC Slams Arvind Kejriwal Government's Education Department

The HC has highlighted problems in the schools in the area, including broken desks, delay in study materials and stationery, absent teachers and more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi HC questions Arvind Kejriwal government for poor state of schools in the North East district
Delhi HC questions Arvind Kejriwal government for poor state of schools in the North East district | Image:PTI | Representational Image
New Delhi: The High Court has slammed the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for the sad state of schools in the North East district of the national capital. The HC has highlighted problems in the schools in the area, including broken desks, delay in getting study materials and stationery, teachers not being present, and the lack of adequate classrooms and overcrowding of students.

Reports say the HC has complained of lack of planning and accountability, while taking note of discrepancies mentioned in a report on Delhi schools by advocate Ashok Agarwal. The advocate was representing an NGO named Social Jurist, who had filed a public interest litigation (PIL).

The Delhi High Court has demanded immediate and urgent action to ensure the schools are of a certain quality to provide a good education to students.

While addressing the education secretary of Delhi, the Delhi High Court said that the department’s focus should not be on “issuing advertisements” but on improvement of the schools and its environment.

The court has demanded an affidavit from the education secretary, mentioning the measures being taken to bring about improvements in the schools. The court has also requested clarification on how the allocated funds were being utilised, to be submitted by April 23. 

The education secretary in turn told the court that students will be relocated from temporary structures to one with better facilities.

